TUSCUMBIA — Patricia Ann Crowell, 75, of Tuscumbia, passed away November 29, 2020. Visitation will be today, December 1, from 12 - 2 p.m. at Barton Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Barton Cemetery. Chip Martin will officiate.
Ann was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved unconditionally and prayed diligently every day for her family and church family. She was a lifetime member of Barton Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Odell and Dolly Shull; as well as an infant daughter.
She is survived by her husband, Jack Crowell; daughters, Jacque Jefferys (Tony), Joy Greenhill (Kenny), and Lorie Knight (Joe); sister, Peggy Nicholson; grandchildren, Todd Jefferys (Heather), Allyson Burgess, Mallory Greenhill, Jessica Knight, Joe Knight IV (Alison), Hunter Knight; and great-grandchildren, Hayden Knight, Cameron Jefferys, Nora Jefferys, Noah Clarke, Neely Burgess, Max Madden, and Brinlee Madden.
Pallbearers will be Todd Jefferys, Hayden Knight, Leland Timmons, Thomas Stanfield, Randy Waldrep, and Donald Gober. Honorary Pallbearers will be Joe Knight IV, Hunter Knight, Max Madden, Noah Clarke, and Cameron Jefferys.
In lieu of flowers, please leave donations to the Barton Baptist Building Fund.
