TUSCUMBIA — Patricia Daye O’Steen, 70, Tuscumbia, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020. There will be a graveside service for the family at Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Patricia was a member of First United Methodist Church, Tuscumbia, and a graduate of Deshler High School, Class of 1969. She was preceded in death by her father, Bramlett Fulman O’Steen, Jr., and her brother, Bramlett F. “Bram” O’Steen, III.
Patricia is survived by her children, Daye Winsett (Brian) and Richard Gamble (Sandy); mother, Bettye Daye O’Steen; sister-in-law, Bonnie O’Steen; grandchildren, Emma Daye Winsett, Maxwell Gamble, Ruby Gamble, and Mary Elizabeth Gamble; and nieces, Emily Brown (Luke) and Sara Beth Wilcox (Sam).
