FLORENCE
Patricia Earnest Bailey, 77, of Florence, AL went to be with our heavenly Father on Thursday, August 19, 2021. Visitation will be Monday, August 23, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 12 p.m. in the chapel. Pastor Dean Bowers and Brother Mike Weldon will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She was a member of St. James Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Imogene Earnest.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 62 years, Kenneth R. Bailey, Sr.; children, Kenneth R. Bailey, Jr. (Donna) and Regina Bailey Ford (Gary); grandchildren, Kenneth R. Bailey III, Jessica Bailey (Willie), Mary Beth Owens (Tim), and Matthew Gary Ford (Amelia Lee); great-granddaughter, Caroline Barbara Owens; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and friends.
Special thanks to the nurses and staff of Encompass Hospice Care and also the doctors, nurses, and staff at Singing River Cancer Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Red Bird Missions or the charity of your choice.
