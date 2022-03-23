SHEFFIELD — Patricia Elizabeth Killen, 77, Sheffield, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022. A graveside service will be held today, March 23, at Greenhill Cemetery, beginning at 2:00 p.m. with Eddie Mosley officiating.
Patricia retired from Walmart, Muscle Shoals, after eighteen years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Lee “Buddy” Killen, Jr.; parents, Harold C. and Helen F. White; sister, Laura Nash Truell; and brother, Phillip Anthony White.
Patricia is survived by her sons, Brian Killen (Karen), of Somerville, AL, and Shane Killen (Beth), of Santa Rosa Beach, FL; brother, Mark White (Stacey); sisters, Gloria Pampinto, Teresa Patterson (Tommy), and Angela Green; grandchildren, Kalie Killen, Katie Killen, and Dillon Killen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
