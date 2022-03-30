SPRUCE PINE — Patricia Faye Raper, 77, died March 29, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 9 to 10 am. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 10 a.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Liberty Hill Cemetery in Phil Campbell.

