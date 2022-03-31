SPRUCE PINE — Patricia Faye Raper, 77, of Spruce Pine, AL passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, April 1, 2022 from 9-10 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 10 a.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Liberty Hill Cemetery in Phil Campbell, AL. Chaplain Richard Parker will be officiating.
She was preceded in death by her husband, B.V. “Pete” Raper.
She is survived by her son, Andrew Raper (Rochelle); granddaughter, Madeline Raper.
Special thanks to her nurses, Sherry, Norma, Grace, and Michelle for your loving care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to jsm.org.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com
Commented