BOONEVILLE, MISSISSIPPI — Patricia Jean Ford, 64, peacefully died on Thursday, August 3, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m., Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Chapel Hill Church. Visitation is scheduled for 2-5 p.m., at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made towards final expenses at Cutshall Funeral Home. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

View our Print Replica

Tags

Recommended for you