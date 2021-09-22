NAUVOO — Patricia Gail Johnson, 74, died September 19, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at New Oak Freewill Baptist Church, Nauvoo. Funeral will follow at 4 p.m. at the church with burial in Ashbank Cemetery. Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville, directing.

