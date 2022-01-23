LEIGHTON — Patricia Gail Landers, 76, Leighton, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, January 22, from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be Sunday, January 23, at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Calvin Jones officiating. Interment will be in Poplar Creek Cemetery.
Patricia was a native of Colbert County and a member of the Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her brother, Billy Guschke.
Patricia is survived by her husband of 59 years, Jimmy E. Landers; daughters, Pamela Gail Hamm and Charlotte Kay Seay (Michael); brother, Ricky Guschke; sister, Nancy Newman; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
