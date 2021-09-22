FLORENCE — Patricia Graham McGee, 73, died September 21, 2021. Graveside service will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Moulton Memory Gardens with Lawrence Funeral Home directing. Pat was the wife of Donnie McGee.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.