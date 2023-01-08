TUSCUMBIA — Patricia Ann Hester Smith departed this world on January 6, 2023.
Patricia was born on October 15, 1953, at the US Naval Hospital in Beaufort, South Carolina. She was the daughter of James Edward Hester and Christine McDaniel Hester. She was the wife of Roy James “Jim” Smith. They were married for 33 years. Patricia went to school at Colbert Heights High School. She worked at Jacks Restaurant in Sheffield, Alabama, where she received an award for being a loyal employee for 45 years before retiring. Anyone who frequented Jacks Restaurant knew Patricia as the person who was always smiling and friendly. She loved talking to people and never met a stranger. She was a kind and generous person who always saw the best in people.
Patricia loved music of any kind, but she especially loved gospel, country, and bluegrass. She loved to get together with family and friends and make music. She loved to sing. She and her husband were frequent visitors to the “Little Ryman” where she sang on Friday nights for many years. She also enjoyed going to gospel singings where her alto voice could be heard filling the church building. She was a member of Piney Grove Church of Christ.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Smith; mother, Christine Hester; and brother-in-law, Roy Smith.
She is survived by her father, James Hester; brother, Eddie (Becky) Hester; brother-in-law, Steve (Sue) Smith, sister-in-law, Julia Smith, as well as many nieces; and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 8, 2023, from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Guy McDaniel and Mitchel Dalrymple officiating. The service will be live streamed at morrisonfuneralhomes.com. Interment will be at Franklin Memory Gardens in Russellville, Alabama.
