COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE — Services for Patricia Holt Horton, 74, will be Friday at 3 p.m. at Cromwell Crossroads Church, Collinwood, TN. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time at the church. She was the wife of the late James Arlie Horton. Shackelford Funeral Directors of Wayne County directing.

