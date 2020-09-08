TOWN CREEK — Patricia L. Kloss, 82, died September 5, 2020. No arrangements have been made at this time. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, is assisting the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.