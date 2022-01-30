MADISON — NOV.18, 1938 - JAN. 20, 2022 — Patricia Leath LaRoux, 83, of Madison, passed away January 20, 2022. Patricia was a 1956 graduate of Sheffield High School, 1960 BA graduate of Florence State (UNA), and received her Master of Education from Alabama A&M in 1977. She was a lifelong learner and encouraged this philosophy in her peers. Patricia taught at Stone Middle School and Grissom High School in Huntsville Alabama, Palm Bay High School in Palm Bay Florida, and Summerville High School in Summerville, Alabama. She worked as a technical editor and technical writer for Pace and Waite, McDonnell Douglas, and Computer Science Corporation.
Friends knew her as a charismatic, loving, and adventurous soul who traveled extensively and undeterred into her 70’s. She was an avid crossword puzzler and reader, happily enjoying mystery novels. One of her passions in life was also helping those less gifted intellectually, and she taught special education and learning disabilities at several schools. Patricia volunteered at Huntsville’s Interfaith Mission, and held a firm belief that all faiths should work together for a better good. In her later years, she was blessed with a canid companion named Lelo, who provided her with years of love and fidelity.
She was preceded in death by parents, Robert Byron “Pigiron” Leath and Marjorie Eberhart Leath, both of Sheffield, Alabama; and her brothers, Robert Byron Leath, Jr and William Almon Leath, also of Sheffield. She is survived by her sister, Deborah Leath Roberts; her children, Sabrina LaRoux Powell, Robert Mark LaRoux (Michelle Rae LaRoux); grandchildren, Chelsea Michelle Powell, Tara Powell, and Vincent Ethan LaRoux; and one great-grandchild, Reagan.
No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials in her name to the following non-profit church, Interfaith Mission Service, 701 Andrew Jackson Way NE, Huntsville, AL 35801.
