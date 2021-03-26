FLORENCE — Patricia Lee Johnson, 49, died March 22, 2021. Public viewing will be today from 12-8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday at 12 p.m. at Open Door Ministries, Sheffield, burial in Springhill Cemetery, Florence.

