FLORENCE — Patricia Lee Quigley Clark, 78, of Florence passed away June 21, 2020 after an extended illness. She was a retired bookkeeper and a member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church and served as Youth Counselors Director in the early 1980’s.
Visitation will be today, June 23, 2020 at Pleasant Hill from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m., graveside service to follow in church cemetery with Brother Kenny Windsor officiating.
Mrs. Clark was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Markem Clark; parents, Harold and Ora Lee Thrasher Quigley; maternal grandparents, Tom and Clara Thrasher; and paternal grandparents, John and Lena Quigley.
Mrs. Clark is survived by her son, William Wayne Clark, Florence; grandchildren, Elizabeth Clark, Atlanta, GA, Courtney Clark, and Taylor Clark, Pensacola, FL; and a host of cousins.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
