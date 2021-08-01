LAWRENCEBURG, TN — Patricia Lee Sanders Mashburn, 81, died July 26, 2021. Visitation will be held on August 3, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Neal Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Pleasant Grove Cemerery. She was a member of Mars Hil Baptist Church.

