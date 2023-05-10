F.5.10.23 Patricia Roberts.jpg
FAYETTEVILLE, GEORGIA — Patricia Lou Daily Roberts, 86, of Fayetteville, Georgia, passed away May 5, 2023. Patricia Daily was born on May 31, 1936, in Florence, Alabama to Buford and Mallie Daily where she spent all of her childhood. She was a 1955 graduate of Coffee High School. She received her Bachelor’s degree in 1965 from Florida State University, and her Masters & Specialists degrees in Education from Georgia State University in 1979 and 1981. She was a dedicated educator for twenty-five years with DeKalb County schools. In 1986 she was awarded the Trade & Industrial Educators of Georgia Teacher of the Year award. She was a longtime resident of Stockbridge, Georgia and was a member of McDonough First United Methodist Church where she was active in the UMW. She especially loved to travel, play bridge and to spend time with her grandchildren and her dogs. She was a very special Nonnie to her nine grandchildren.

