RED BAY — Patricia Lou Kelly, 86, died November 9, 2020. Services will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home. Burial will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Vina.

