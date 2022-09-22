RED BAY
Patricia Lynn “Patsy” Champion Weeks, 70, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Austin, TX to Leon and Zelma Champion. She was a 1970 graduate of Lee High School in Huntsville, AL and she graduated from Auburn University in 1974 with a degree in Home Economics and a minor in Library Science. She worked for five years as a librarian at Waterloo High School, at Redmont Pharmacy and Ronald Thorn State Farm Insurance until her retirement. In retirement she enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and honorary grandkids, Addison and Bennett Grimes and watching and attending Auburn football games. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Red Bay Civitans and Red Bay Lions Club.
Services will be Sunday, September 25, 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Red Bay, AL with Bro. Larry Hill and Bro. Bill Harper officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Red Bay, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her husband, J.C. Weeks, Jr.; two children, Clay Weeks of Shreveport, LA and Marguerite Edwards (Ronnie) of Trinity, AL; grandchildren, Clarissa Edwards, Damon Weeks, Trenton Edwards, Abby Weeks and Bryant Edwards; one brother, Sam Champion (Cecilia) of Auburn, AL; nieces and nephews, Amanda Jones, Nathan Champion, Bailey Nalls, Charles Ross Weatherford and Katheryn Weatherford and her cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Ann Jones.
Pallbearers will be Scott Eubanks, Mike Montgomery, Zach Grimes, Danny Stovall, Chris Brazil and John Williams. Honorary pallbearers will be Damon Weeks, Trenton Edwards and Bryant Edwards.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www. st.jude.org or The Gideons International, Franklin West Camp, P.O. Box 1203, Red Bay, AL 35582.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 24, 6-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
