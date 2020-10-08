KILLEN — Patricia M. Hammond, 80, of Killen died Wednesday at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home. Mrs. Hammond was born March 28, 1940 in Lauderdale County, a homemaker and a member of Old Mt. Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Rogersville.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday in the chapel of Spry Funeral Home, Athens with Terry Herston officiating. Burial will follow in Harvey Cemetery.
Survivors are daughters, Jill Gibson of Killen, Ginger (Chris) Cole of Rogersville; son, Joey Hammond of Nashville, TN; grandchildren, Zacary, Sydney, and Chrislyn; great-grandchildren, Mayzie and Isaac; sister, Nancy Davis of Rogersville; nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by parents, Maples and Mauvoline Kelley; husband, Billy Neal Hammond; brothers, Jerry Kelley and Waymon Kelley; sister, Jane Greer.
Family request donations to Old Mt. Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Spry Funeral Home, Athens is directing.
