RUSSELLVILLE — Patricia M. Nichols, 73, died June 9, 2022. Graveside service will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Gardens with Colbert Memorial Chapel directing.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Election skeptic wins Nevada GOP nod for secretary of state
- 2 Southern California officers killed in shootout at motel
- Nevada Republicans support candidate who denies 2020 election outcome as nominee for secretary of state
- China's factory activity rebounds as anti-virus curbs ease
- Sports on TV, radio: June 15, 2022
- Lotteries for June 15
- Home of 1913 US Open champ Ouimet restored for golf history
- Lauderdale County bridge to carry legislator's name
Most Read
Articles
- Music lineup set for Spirit of Freedom celebration
- Anderson man among 31 arrested in Idaho
- Community prayer service set for Dr. Brian Richards
- Rain washes away section of Colbert County road
- Muscle Shoals native wins James Beard Award
- UNA's Gunn reflects on integration, career
- Handy Festival music camp cancelled
- Energy project showing a savings of more than $1.1M
- City of Florence Partnering with UNA for inaugural Juneteenth Celebration
- Lifeguards easier to find this year, Shoals rec directors say
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- Court to hear Ferguson death penalty appeal (3)
- Mass shootings have one thing in common (2)
- City of Florence examines Creekwood flooding issues (2)
- Pair of former players assisting with UNA baseball coaching search (1)
- Should every K-12 school be required to have a trained, armed school resource officer? (1)
- You Said It (1)
- Radical groups want to destroy schools (1)
- Tuscumibia dedicates ARPA funds to tourism (1)
- Cal Thomas: How children become progressives (1)
- Florence man accused of strangulation (1)
- Dirt work on Cypress Creek Bridge to begin in June (1)
Commented