FLORENCE — Patricia Marie Parker, 68, of Florence died Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at her residence.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 9, 2021, 11 AM to 1 PM at Pride Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 1 PM with Bro. Steve McCaig officiating. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family. Burial will be in Barton Cemetery.
Mrs. Parker was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Ellis and Hellen George; son, D.J. Holmes; grandson, Samuel Parker.
She is survived by her husband, Harold Stevenson; children, David Parker (Crystal), Robert “Bobby” Parker (Elizabeth), Michael Parker (Ann), Rodney, and Amista Stevenson; grandchildren, James, Robert, Brieanna, Steven, Andy, Allei Parker, Austin Newcomb, Ginger Lewis, Johnathan and Haley Lewis, and Chelsey and Jacob Barnes; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Karen Williams, Joann Romeo, and Sandra Roush (Curtis); nieces and nephews, Jamie Roush, James Roush, Alicia Shultz, Matthew Mansell, Randall Allen Kiser, and Jacqueline Sue Kiser Melton.
Pallbearers will be Jason Johnson, Chris Jordan, Tyler Wood, Shane Riner, Wesley Raines, Jason Heupel, and Justin Philips.
