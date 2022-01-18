FLORENCE — Patricia McCravy Boling, 89, died January 15, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Greeniew Memorial Park.

