KILLEN — Patricia Monceret Albright, 78, of Killen, AL, passed away July 31, 2021 at her home in Greenhill. Patricia was a retired wire operator for A.G. Edwards and a member of Greenhill United Methodist Church. She was also a member of Shoals Community Choir and former President of the Alabama Business Womens Association.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Ronald J. Albright; son, Shane Albright (Angie) of Lexington, AL; brother, Timothy Monceret of Florence, AL; sister, Kathy Koonce (Doug) of Greenhill, AL; grandchildren, Haley, Chelsey, Gatlin, Haven, and Brian; great-grandchildren, Jason, Daniel, Kayleigh Rose, Landon, Mayson, Kayden, Alexander, and Silas; Beloved Dog Bear.
She was preceded in death by parents, Arthur Monceret and Millie Joe Liles Monceret; brother, Tom Monceret; daughter, Shanna Albright Black; nephew, Ty Koonce.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 P.M. with Brian Smith and Rev. Mike Butler officiating. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Nicholas Jones, Alexander Pondick, Kyle Bevis, Dr. Cassidy Koonce, Brian Black, and Bret Monceret.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Kim Spears, Gail Burchfield, Breanne Russell, Sandy Berryman, Gary Lovett, and the entire Kindred Hospice Staff.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
