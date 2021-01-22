RUSSELLVILLE — Patricia O’neal Edwards, 75 years old of Russellville, AL passed away January 20, 2021.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 23, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Akins Funeral Home Russellville, AL. Funeral will immediately follow in the Chapel of Akins Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Griffin officiating. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery.
Pat was born July 17, 1945, in Franklin County, AL to Russell and Bertha Vandiver. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Terry Edwards; her infant, Baby O’neal; and brother, Freddie Vandiver.
Pat is survived by her children, Judy (Kenneth) Moore, Donny (Suzann) O’neal, and Ronnie (Shannon) O’neal; her sisters, Estelle Mansell and Linda (Rayburn) Grimes; her grandchildren, Matthew O’neal, Cassidy O’neal, Kaitlyn O’neal, Libby O’neal and Luke O’neal; and her great-grandchild, Brayden O’neal.
Pallbearers will be family.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
