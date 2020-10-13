FLORENCE — Patricia “Pat” Pickens, 70 of Florence, passed away October 11, 2020 after a sudden illness at Huntsville Hospital.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 12:00 until 2:00 at Greenview Funeral Home with funeral service to follow in Greenview Memoria Chapel at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. James Lee and Bro. Bobby James officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park. Family and Friends will serve as Pallbearers.
Mrs. Pickens was preceded in death by her husband, Alton Pickens; parents, Jessie and Myrtle Hunt; six sisters and three brothers; along with several nieces and nephews. She is survived by her son, Dwayne Pickens (Kay); daughters, Amanda Pickens and Samantha Hines; brother, Frank Hunt; sister, Teresa Correll; grandchildren, Jessica Rickard (Ethan), Dalton May, and Alyssa Hines.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented