LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Patricia “Patty” Curry Talbot passed away at the age of 75 on January 11, 2020 at her home in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.
Patty was born in Mobile, Alabama in 1944, but later moved with her family to Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Mostly self-taught, she also studied art at the University of Southern Mississippi. Her works have been exhibited throughout the Southeast and can be found in private collections throughout the nation-with aspirations of bringing the viewer some of the joy and happiness that she found through painting.
Patty devoted her life to her family while also helping others in need. She moved to Florence, Alabama in 1976 with her husband and three children where she also served her community for more than 20 years as an Advanced Emergency Medical Technician.
On February 25, 1967 she married Harry Talbot, they raised two sons, Jeff and Matt, and a daughter Cindy. Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth Curry Sr. and Mary Harrell Curry; brother, Kenneth Curry Jr.; nephew, Kenneth Curry III. She is survived by her husband, Harry Talbot; children, Jeff, Matt and Cindy; grandsons, Mitchell and Mahlon; sister, Ann Aldridge and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of a memorial service and flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center Nashville, Tennessee.
