JANUARY 17, 1963-FEBRUARY 2, 2022
Patricia Lynn Prigge, age 59, died on February 2, 2022 in Huntsville, Alabama. Visitation will take place on February 9, 2022 from 2-3 p.m., followed by a service at Greenview Memorial Chapel in Florence, AL.
Patti lived a life that touched everyone she met. She loved food, bowling and old television shows such as I Love Lucy, Bewitched, and Batman. Her favorite, however, was Wonder Woman! She also loved to sing, especially Silent Night, Amazing Grace, and You Light Up My Life.
Born with Down Syndrome, Patti flourished at Hope Haven in Tuscumbia, AL. In 2003 she represented Team USA in the International Special Olympics in Ireland where she won both a gold and bronze medal in bowling. She was a long-time resident of the Trapp Home in Tuscumbia, AL, a group home sponsored by the Arc of the Shoals, and later Madison Manor in Madison, AL.
Patti is predeceased by her parents, George H. Prigge and Bobbie T. Prigge and is survived by her brother, Bill Prigge (and wife Melissa) of Watkinsville, GA; sister, Beth Garner (and husband Tim) of Madison, AL; nieces, Jessie Prigge of Nashville, TN and Grace Ann Azar (and husband Joseph) of Birmingham, AL, and Nicole O’Brien of Lancaster, OH; and nephews, Will Prigge of New York, NY and Daniel Garner (and wife Olivia) of Harvest, AL.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
Madison Manor
Activities Fund
3891 Sullivan St
Madison, AL 35758
