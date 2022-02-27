FORD CITY — Patricia “Pat” Puckett, 56, of Ford City, passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Visitation will be at Colbert Memorial Chapel on Monday, February 28, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 01, 2022 at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Shaw Cemetery. Brother JD Harrison will officiate the service.
Pat was a member of Ford City Baptist Church and a firm believer in God and her savior Jesus Christ. She was a hard worker who loved to be outside pouring concrete, growing flowers, and taking care of her animals. The job she loved the most was being a wife to the love of her life, a mother to her three girls, and a nana to her grandbabies.
Pat was preceded in death by her father, Ricardo E. Rivera; grandparents, Esteban and Josefina Rivera and Luther and Edna Mae Watson; siblings, Adon, Michael, Ricardo, and Adulia Rivera; stepfather, AL Morland; and brother-in-law/best friend, Buck Puckett.
Pat is survived by her husband of 33 years, Steve Puckett; daughters, Stephanie Fisher (Noah), Kristy Caldwell (Jim), and Stacie Puckett (Tom); grandchildren, Colton “Buddyman” and Raleigh “Cat” Fisher and Leonard, and Wahaela Riley.
She is also survived by her mother, Shirley Moreland; mother-in-law, Sarah Reeves; brother, Rudy Rivera; sisters, Jenise, Sandra, Norma, and Nelda Rivera, Marita Bernal, and Leticia Arrizu; sisters-in-law, Suzie Wilbanks and Michelle Puckett; nephews, Stanley and Dekota Zills, Ricardo and CJ Rivera, and Presley Wilbanks; nieces, Kristen Cortez, Bella Rivera, Caitlin and Ashley Puckett, and Harley Wilbanks; as well as numerous extended family members and friends who she loved dearly.
Pallbearers will be Colton Fisher, Ricardo Rivera, Stanley Zills, Benji Box, David Jeffreys, and Mike Bowling.
The family would like to give special thanks to Ford City Baptist Church for all of the love and support over the last few months. They also want to thank the nurses and staff of Clearview Cancer Institute, especially Dr. Brody; Also to Dr. Aaron Karr and Dr. David Cozart for going above and beyond to make her feel cared for.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
