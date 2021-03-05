TUSCUMBIA — Patricia Riedel Hunt (née Patricia Ann Riedel) — Our dear mom, Patti, 85, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Harry Linden Hunt. She is survived by her daughters, Lynn (Terry, Jr.), Leigh (Bill), Laurie (Lance), and her grandchildren, Emma, Abby, Trey, Claire, Megan, and Molly.
Patti was born in Tuscumbia, Alabama, in 1936 to Irene and Louis Riedel, where she grew up with her brother, Johnny. While attending Deshler High School, she was a serious student and president of the National Honor Society. A mischievous streak existed with stories of roller skating down the hill at Cave Street by the high school, summers swimming at the river, and a foiled attempt to climb the water tower in Tuscumbia—most of these happened with her life-long best friend, Betty.
After high school, Patti worked at Reynolds Metals Company and Redstone Arsenal. After meeting and marrying, she landed in Boynton Beach, Florida, with Harry and their three daughters. Patti always wanted to have a family, and she devoted herself to being a housewife and mother. She was active in the PTA and spent years working with the girl scouts at St. Vincent Ferrer, where she would eventually be nominated and awarded the high honor of the St. Anne Medal for her work in the Catholic Church with girl scouts.
Always working to educate herself further, Patti earned an associate’s degree at Palm Beach Junior College. She earned her real estate sales license and broker’s license and worked in the real estate industry for over 40 years. She was also instrumental in Harry’s real estate appraisal business as the “proofreader extraordinaire” for his hundreds of residential and commercial appraisals.
Patti had high expectations for her daughters. “Remember who you are” was often heard and is now occasionally spoken by her daughters to their children, albeit with a wink and a smile. Education was important, and she was very proud that all of her grandchildren are on the way to getting their college degrees while pursuing their hobbies.
Patti spent over 61 years with Harry. Losing him was one of the hardest things for her to endure; she was heartbroken. Relocating, living in this different world with “the” Covid, and the solitude she faced was hard. Still, she approached things with the feistiness and stubbornness that anyone who knew her would expect and appreciate.
She will be greatly missed. We are happy knowing she is reunited with her husband and our dad and Pop Pop.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, March 7, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Greenview Memorial Park & Funeral Home in Florence, Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude, her favorite charity at Gift Funds: In Memory of Patricia R. Hunt - Gift Funds for St. Jude.
