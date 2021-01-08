SHEFFIELD — Patricia Roden King, age 73, passed away January 6, 2021, at Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield, AL, after a fierce battle with covid pneumonia. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Dewey King, Retired Fire Chief of Sheffield, AL. She is also survived by her two daughters, Melissa (Bill) Chamblee Green of Athens, AL, and Mary Ellen (Tony) Chamblee Acuff of Harrogate, TN, and her stepdaughters, Janet (Frank) Ostrozynski and Debbie (Barry) Holt, both of Sheffield, AL. She is also survived by grandchildren, Tanner Acuff, Madison Acuff, Jolie Green, Jessie Green, Lindsay (Van) Holden, and Nikki (Garrett) Thomas, Reed (Kendall) Gusmus and Tyler Ostrozynski and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Aaron Ostrozynski. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and was preceded in death by her niece, Pam Perkins and nephew, Tim Arnold.
Mrs. King was preceded in death by her father and mother, Mr. Lydia Anderson Roden and Mrs. Etta Roden, and siblings, Doris (Bob) Arnold of Muscle Shoals, AL, and infant sister, Betty Roden, of Leighton, AL.
Mrs. King was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her life was spent cooking, sewing, preserving food, and all things domestic and in support of her family. As “Yard of the Week” winners, she and her husband spent many an hour in their flower gardens. Mrs. King also enjoyed photography, decorating her home, planning family meals and get-aways, and traveling with her husband during his career.
She was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Tanner Acuff, Tyler Ostrozynski, Barry Holt, Matt Mothershed, Charlie Grimmett, and Terry Lenz.
The service will be conducted by Mr. Bill Green.
The service will be Saturday, January 9 with a private family visitation followed by a graveside service at 11:15 at the Colbert Memorial Gardens (cemetery). Please practice mask wearing, social distancing, and reserving your hugs for a more safe time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to North Alabama Children’s Home https://www.nacch.com, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org or a charity of your choice.
