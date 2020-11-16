FLORENCE — Patricia Shanes, 68, died November 11, 2020. Public Viewing is noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Wednesday in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Florence.

