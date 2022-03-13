PHIL CAMPBELL — Patricia “Tuffy” Quillen Smith, 63, died March 9, 2022. Visitation will be Monday, 10:30 a.m. to noon at Spry Memorial Chapel. The Funeral will follow at noon with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.