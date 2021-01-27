HAMILTON — Patricia Taylor, 76, died January 24, 2021. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 9 at Bethlehem Church. Funeral will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at the church with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Hamilton Funeral Home is directing.

