FLORENCE — Patricia “Trish” Lynn Roberson Barnett, 58 of Florence, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021 after an extended illness. Patricia was a well-known Realtor in the Shoals area and a member of Underwood Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Underwood Baptist Church from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. with funeral service following at 2:00 p.m. Officiating will be Trey Mitchell and Matt Buerhaus, services will conclude with burial in Cloverdale Church of Christ Cemetery.
Mrs. Barnett was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Blasingame Shelton; father, James Terry Roberson; grandparents, James and Virginia Blasingame; Thomas Allen and Gladys Roberson.
She is survived by her husband, Joe Barnett; stepfather, David Shelton; sons, Andy Terry (Angie), Cory Roberts (Margaret), and Sawyer Roberts (Michaela); brother, James Kevin “Bubba” Roberson (Samantha); sisters, Veronica “Ronnie” Olive (Harry Raney) and Rebecca Paige Creasy (Joel); grandchildren, Andrew, Carson, Selah, Jude, Luke, Neely, Madalyn, Emory, and Sawyer Reece.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Terry, Carson Terry, Chase Creasy, Zane Olive, Drake Roberson, and Payton Roberson. Honorary pallbearers will be Daniel Hawk, Hayden Hawk, Levi Roberson, Justin Blasingame, Zeth Olive, and Jacob Blasingame.
