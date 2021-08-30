ROGERSVILLE — Patricia Lane Tucker, 68, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021. Service will be Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Spry Funeral Home. Visitation will be noon until service time. Interment will be in Civitan Cemetery.

