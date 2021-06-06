KILLEN

Patricia Anne Urban, 69, died June 3, 2021. Visitation will be June 6, 2021, from 1-2 p.m., at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funral will follow at 2 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Greenhill Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.