FLORENCE — Patricia Wallace Graham, age 89, of Florence passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Glenwood Nursing and Rehab. Patricia was a member of Cross Point Church of Christ.
Visitation will be Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 6 - 9 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Florence City Cemetery. Officiating will be Frank Mills and Tom Fowler.
Mrs. Graham was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Sarah Wallace; husbands, Ben Bruce, Bill Arnold and Koval “Pop” Graham; son, Brady Bruce; step-children, Bob Graham, Harold “Tater” Graham, Kovalene Davis and Martha Henderson; grandson, Chris Bruce; step grandsons, Dell Thompson, Rick Davis and Bruce Graham; step-great grandson, Jacob Stutts; and nine brothers and sisters.
Mrs. Graham is survived by her sons, Harvey Lynn Bruce (Trish) Florence, Randy Bruce (Brenda) Florence, and Billy Arnold (Rosey), Iron City, TN; daughters, Sarah Morrison, Florence and Laura Bourdon (Rick), Tuscumbia; 26 grandchildren; 43 great grandchildren and one on the way; 12 great-great grandchildren and two on the way.
Grandsons will serve as Pallbearers.
The family would like to thank Justin and Destiny Nelson, Dr. David Brown, Jan Ledlow and her staff at Glenwood Nursing and Rehab for the excellent care of our mother.
