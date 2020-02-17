BIRMINGHAM — Patricia was born June 12, 1935 in Birmingham, Alabama. She died Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Elkins Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m., in the chapel with The Rev. Dr. Callie Plunket Brewton officiating. Burial will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
She received her BS and MA from Florence State College (UNA). After graduation from college Patricia began teaching in the Florence City Schools and was one of the original faculty members of Bradshaw High School where she taught English and drama. Being a part of Bradshaw was a vital part of her career and her life. She retired from teaching in 1998.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Dempsey Rutherford. They were married for fifty-five years. What a wonderful journey! She was also preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Pearl Yeager; one brother, George Ray Yeager (Vi); six sisters, Hazel and Freida Yeager, Jeanette Mahon, Susie Moncrief, Cherry (Chester) Spruiell all of Birmingham, Alabama; and a very special sister Maxine Teel of Louisville, Kentucky.
Her survivors are her daughter and son, Amy and Ron Letson; grandchildren, William Rutherford Letson, Jacob McClain Letson, and Anna Claire Letson; many nieces and nephews, Rebecca, Cathy, Steven, Marsha, George, Rita Ann, Linda Joe, Roger, and Pam.
The family would like to thank April Chandler, a dear friend to Pat. She provided care, comfort, and friendship to Pat for many years.
To honor Patricia please contribute to: The Trinity Episcopal Church EYC 410 North Pine Street Florence, Alabama 35630 or Sidneys Safe Foundation 1713 Jackson Road Florence, Alabama 35630.
