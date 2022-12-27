RUSSELLVILLE — Patricia Ann Young, age 68, passed away December 21, 2022. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 27,2022, from 11a.m.-noon at First Missionary Baptist Church College Street. The funeral will follow at noon with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family. www.pinkardfh.com

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.