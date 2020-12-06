ROGERSVILLE
Patrick Benton White III, 74, of Rogersville, passed away on December 3, 2020. He was an elder at Springfield Cumberland Presbyterian Church, a member of the Lauderdale Cattlemen’s Association, a Vietnam Veteran who received the purple heart and two bronze star awards, as well as a Trustee of Harvey Cemetery.
Mr. White is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Kathy White; their children, Dena (Paul) Davis, Patrick Clay (Morgan) White; grandchildren, Madison Davis, Kyle Davis, Olivia White, Brenlee White, Aiden Davis; siblings, Sidney (Judy) White, Mary Sheila (Craig) Ahlstrom; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Patrick Benton Jr. and Mary Kathleen White.
A graveside service will be held for Mr. White on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Springfield Cemetery. Kenny Morgan will be officiating the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Harvey Cemetery, Springfield Cemetery Fund, or an organization of your choice.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the ICU staff at Athens Hospital and their church family and friends for all their love, support, and prayers.
