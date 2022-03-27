ROGERSVILLE — Patrick David Borden, 57, died March 25, 2022. Visitation will be Monday, from noon -2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.

