MUSCLE SHOALS — Patrick D Harris, 62, of Muscle Shoals, passed away August 27, 2020 surrounded by his Loving Family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon Harris and Miyoko Moss, and brother, Billy Harris.
He is survived by his best friend and love of his life, Tammy; brothers, Bobby (Sabrina); Chris (Karen); children, Justin (Deleshia), Courtney (Mike); grandchildren, Jeremiah, Meme, Madeline, Carter.
Patrick owned P&J Express, LLC, and loved his trucking family. Thank you to Rocky (Wendy) for their special friendship, and to lifelong friend Kathy Kelly Tidwell.
Patrick loved his family and friends. He never met a stranger. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him and his generosity.
Thank you Kindred Hospice for your loving care and support.
Patrick loved Tammy always & forever. He always told her, “WE GAVE THEM SOMETHING TO TALK ABOUT, OUR LOVE!”
Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to Patrick Harris Memorial Fund at First Metro Bank.
