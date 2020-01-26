MUSCLE SHOALS — Patrick Jon Murray, 55, of Muscle Shoals, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020. There will be no services, at the request of the family.
Mr. Murray was the world’s greatest Papa. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Hugh and Birtie Jean Murray.
Mr. Murray was survived by his wife, Denise Murray; children, Elizabeth Smith (Chris) and Jacob Murray (Morgan); sisters, Debra, Colleen, and Laurie; and grandchildren, Gemma Lee, and soon to be Jon Owen, and Dylan.
