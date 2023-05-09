FLORENCE — Patrick Dewayne Pride, 41, died Thursday, April 19, 2023. Public viewing will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., at the funeral home with burial in Oakwood Cemetery.

