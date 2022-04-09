LEIGHTON — Mr. Patrick “Peanut” Bernard Qualls, was born on February 1, 1975 in Sheffield, Alabama to Lorene Prince and George Qualls, Sr.
He departed this life on March 31, 2022 at his residence in Leighton, Alabama. He attended Colbert County High School. On December 9, 2002, he married the love of his life, LeWanda Wright-Qualls. To this union they had one loving son, Ke’Arvae Qualls.
Patrick was a family loving man and was loved by everyone. He never met a stranger and could make anything happen (you had to know him in order to know what that means). “I’m Gone Make It Happen”, in Peanut’s voice.
His hobbies were washing cars, cutting hair, riding his lawn mower, and last but not least, grilling every Sunday. Down through the years he was employed by Grassland, Sod Farm and Nursery and now his current employer, JBS/Pilgrim’s Pride of 8 years.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Brittany Prince; brother, George Qualls, Jr.; grandmother, Mrs. Mary Alice Carter; grandfather, Mr. Robert Lee Qualls; Father-In-Law, Mr. Grant Edward Wright, Sr.; Niece, Shanice Aa’liyah Garth; Uncles, Mr. Larry Qualls, Mr. Thomas Prince, and Mr. Nathanial Prince; aunts, and Julia and Ethel Prince.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, LeWanda Wright Qualls of Leighton, AL; two sons, Jamarious Qualls of Russellville, AL and Ke’Arvae Qualls (Lagan) of Leighton, AL; his mother, Lorene Prince of Radcliff, KY; his father, George Qualls, Sr. of Tuscumbia, AL; his mother-in-law, Clara Wright of Leighton, AL; One Sister, Samella Hampton (Robert) of Elizabethtown, KY; Brother, Kyle Qualls of Tuscumbia, Alabama; Aunts, Essie Shipp (Gary) of Elizabethtown, KY, Linda Qualls of Dayton, OH, Mae Helen Little of Cherokee, AL, Rochelle Burnett of Sheffield, AL, and Martha Leggett (Milton) of San Antonio, TX; uncles, Ozzie Carter (Anita), Donnel Qualls, Terry Carter (Samantha), William Carter (Lynn), all of Leighton, Alabama, and John L. Carter (Mildred) of Russellville, AL; one loving grandson, Kashton Qualls; two sisters-in-law, Lora Garth (Michael) of Leighton, AL and Jammi Qualls of Radcliff, KY; brothers-in-law, Grant Wright and Greg Wright, both of Leighton, AL; and a host of special nieces, nephews, cousins, and very special and devoted friends, Ferris Barnett, Alonzo Thompson, and Leslie Evans.
Funeral service will be today, 11 a.m. at Mt. New Home Missionary Church in Leighton, with burial in Oakwood Cemetery- Tuscumbia. Directed by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home.
