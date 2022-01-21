FLORENCE — Patrick Randall Simkovich, 59, of Florence, AL passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at his residence. A memorial service will be held at his lifelong best friends residence at 131 County Road 312, Florence, AL 35634 on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 1 p.m. Drive your classic car. Patrick enjoyed working on his cars, hunting, and fishing. He really enjoyed being outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Lucy Simkovich; paternal grandparents, Joseph J. and Edna Simkovich; and maternal grandparents, Fred and Helen Rose.
He is survived by his brothers, Joseph Andrew Simkovich, Jr. of Florida and Wayne Simkovich (Brenda); sister, Pamela Garrett (Dean); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Special thanks to Rodney Hubbard for his friendship with our brother, as well as Dr. Loren McCoy and Dr. Peter Johnson for the care given to our brother.
Colbert Memorial is assisting the family.
