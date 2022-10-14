FLORENCE

Patrick Terrell White, 51, died October 9, 2022. Visitation will be today from 10-11 a.m. at Elkins Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. at Elkins Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Milford Cemetery in Waterloo.

