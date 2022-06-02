FLORENCE — Patsy Ann Ruiz, 81 of Florence, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 3rd, at 1:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home Chapel in Tuscumbia with Bubba Jackson officiating.
Patsy was preceded in death by her son, Jay Jackson and daughter, Danese Jackson.
Patsy is survived by two sons, James and Ray Jackson; brothers, Chuck and James Whitmarsh; sisters, Nancy Green, Barbara Watts, Annie Mosley, Pam Clark, and Marilyn Szucks; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
